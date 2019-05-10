Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

HBO’s Big Little Lies was intended to be a miniseries when it premiered back in 2017, given that it completed the source material from which it was based, tied up the big mystery, and killed off the bad guy — the abusive husband and rapist, Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). However, given the overwhelming popularity of the show, HBO was quick to pick it up for a second season which now has an official trailer.

This time around, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) are back to their rich lady mom power games, only now the “Monterey Five” — as they’re now known — are also being investigated for Perry’s murder. Because as it turns out, nobody believes that he just “fell down the stairs.”

Compounding this situation is Perry’s mother, played Meryl Streep, who super doesn’t believe her son fell down the stairs and, as it turns out, has some insider truth bombs to drop on poor Celeste. “You were planning to leave him,” Streep menacingly tells Celeste in the trailer. “And you learned of his infidelity just 10 seconds before he died … Oh, you left that out, too.”

It seemed inconceivable that HBO would be able to pull together a second act as gripping as the first, but Scary Meryl just might clinch it. At least now we have an idea of why Perry turned out to be such a goddamned psychopath, anyway!

Big Little Lies returns to HBO on June 9.