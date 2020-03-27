We’re living in the Age of COVID-19, with much of the world quarantining, perhaps for a good long while. One upshot of living in a brave new technological world is performers, used to performing, have had a natural outlet to combat cabin fever. Some late night show hosts have brought their furloughed shows back, thanks to webcams; musicians have dropped performances over social media, and actors, like Patrick Stewart, have released videos of them reading Shakespeare aloud — a balm to our souls and our ears.

Some are going even further. On Friday, March 27, starting at 5pm PST, the cast of Big Mouth, everyone’s favorite cartoon about hormones, will get together virally for a live table-read. The reading, from one of the show’s instant classic Season 3 episodes, isn’t held because the actors are antsy. It’s to help out a charity, namely Feeding America.

As per the press release, Feeding America is “the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States,” with a “network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs” which “provide meals to more than 40 million people each year.”

Here’s some more about them:

Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger.

The participating cast is epic and complete, with Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jessica Chaffin, Jon Daly, Mark Duplass, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Paul Scheer, Emily Altman, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.

The live-read can be streamed on the YouTube channel for Netflix is a Joke. What else are you doing with your Friday night now that you’re a shut-in with (maybe) some un-spent cash. Do the right thing, and help some people out while watching adults pretend to be hormonal tweens. That time again is Friday, March 27, 5pm PST/8pm EST.