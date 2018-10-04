‘Big Mouth’ Is Back And It Might Be The Funniest Show Of The Year

It’s not easy to describe Big Mouth. Every time you think you have it nailed down, there’s another little stray issue bouncing away from you. Let’s try anyway.
Big Mouth is an animated Netflix series from real-life childhood friends Andrew Goldberg and Nick Kroll. It focuses on two middle school students named Nick (voiced by Kroll) and Andrew (voiced by John Mulaney) and how puberty throws chaos into their lives and the lives of their friend circle, for boys and girls, equally. The first season was funny and sweet. And filthy. Dear God, was it filthy. Each major character gets a hormone monster. The hormone monsters guide them through puberty and put awful ideas in their heads and, at the end of season one, Andrew’s hormone monster, Maury (also voiced by Kroll), decapitated Garrison Keillor and defiled his disembodied head and also there were songs and the Ghost of Duke Ellington shows up and…
See what I mean? This is why, when people ask me about Big Mouth, I usually just say “It’s good. You should watch it… with your headphones in.” Again, it is super filthy. But really, honestly sweet. And so funny. And… okay, I’m about to careen off the rails again. You get it. Let’s get to season two.
Season two of Big Mouth is relentlessly funny. It is probably the funniest show I’ve seen this year. The jokes are big and small and dumb and smart. Coach Steve (also voiced by Kroll) gets the spotlight for a bit and it is awesome. There are more songs. There are kind of a lot of songs, which is not a complaint at all, not even a little, especially since one of them is an “I Will Survive”-esque anthem about female body positivity sung by Maya Rudolph, in character as the female hormone monster, and she really goes for it. She really goes for it. And that’s not even her most “going for it” moment. She gets a lot of work in while the girl she’s assigned to, Jessi (Jessi Klein), hits a rebellious streak. She should win an Emmy just for her pronunciation of “bubble bath.” Maya Rudolph is the greatest.
(An important note: Every voice actor on this show really goes for it. It’s delightful. Kroll as a bunch of other characters, Mulaney as perpetually embarrassed Andrew, Jordan Peele as the aforementioned Ghost of Duke Ellington, Jenny Slate as the naive but secretly wise Missy, Jason Mantzoukas as a pillow-humping maniac. It’s like a Who’s Who of your favorite comedy figures. Half the fun is figuring out who is doing some of the voices. You know you’re watching a good show when you excitedly proclaim “Hey, that pubic hair is Jack McBrayer!”)
Yeah, watching it with kids seems like a terrible idea. Let’s get them grounded in sex before we have disembodied, inch worm dicks, shall we? But that said…Holy shit is this show good. It’s not my absolute favorite sharp comedy(still The Good Place), but its ability to oscillate between just the filthiest, cheapest jokes ever to something weirdly heartwarming or clever is totally unique.
I’d say Bojack Horseman is similarly well written, but a) way less funny and b) way, way, way more about endless depression with very little that is lastingly happy. Nobody is winning in Bojack(except Will Arnett, how the fuck does he get all these parts?). Moreover, while it may be easy to relate to those characters’ emotional lives on some levels, they are essentially experiencing the ennui of being wealthy and (at least intermittently) successful, which is far less universal. Here, though…There’s reason to hope for these kids, it’s easy to identify with them, and, as you said, this really is a sweet show at the end of the day. A disgusting, semen soaked, sweet show.