Through the first four seasons of Big Mouth, there’s been hormone monsters, shame wizards, depression kitties, anxiety mosquitos, and f*ck gremlins. Season five introduces two new monsters to the mix: love bugs and hate worms.

The new characters will make things difficult for Big Mouth‘s hormone-struck teens. “Nick’s lovebug, Walter pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path,” according to the official plot summary. “Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya, appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle.”

The love bugs are played by Brandon Kyle Goodman and Pamela Adlon, while the hate worm is voiced by Keke Palmer. They join a stacked cast, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and Richard Kind. Other newbies include Adam Scott, Chloe Fineman, Jemaine Clement as “Simon Sex,” and Kumail Nanjinani as… Kumail Nanjiani (yes, he’s ripped).

You can watch the trailer above (which concludes with a tease of a puppet Christmas special). Big Mouth season five premieres on Netflix on November 5.