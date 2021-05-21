Bill Burr has been a frequent guest on Conan O’Brien’s talk show(s) over the years. With the final episode of Conan approaching (June 24), the comedian and The Mandalorian guest star dropped by for his final appearance on Thursday.

Conan set up Burr perfectly by mentioning how “a lot of people are upset about a lot of things these days,” including getting the COVID vaccine. Burr has been vaccinated, but he’s a fan of the easily-debunked conspiracy theories from the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the country who refuse to get the shot. “I love a conspiracy that doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “That they’re secretly trying to kill all of us for population control?”

He continued, “No, because what they would do, they would be killing all what they call ‘the sheeple,’ so all the people that go, ‘What are we supposed to do?’ They’re going to kill us and just be left with all the Fonzies with their leather jackets who are too cool to listen to people?” Burr — a self-described “Ron Howard,” while the anti-vaxxers are the Fonzies — would buy a theory that involves “thinning the herd,” but the government “would never do a pointed attack on people that are going to do whatever they say.” They’re “eliminating the wrong group,” Conan added, nullifying the theory.

Burr doesn’t listen to anyone’s theory anymore, unless they got their information “at the library. If you got it at the library, I’ll listen to it because the library has the decency to break up information between non-fiction and fiction, meaning this happened and this is just some shit people made up. You go on the internet, everything is presented as non-fiction.” He later joked (shortly before the 4:00 minute mark) that he wishes the virus killed “a few more” people, so the traffic in Los Angeles wouldn’t be so bad. It was an “honest, selfish thought” that led to this reaction from Conan.

Conan’s going to miss him. Watch the interview above.