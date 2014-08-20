Bill Burr Doesn’t Want To See Katy Perry In A Bikini Pouring Water On Her ‘F*cking Head’

You won’t be seeing Bill Burr in a bikini anytime soon. On his Monday Morning Podcast, the Breaking Bad star and comedian had a few things to say about the Ice Bucket Challenge craze that’s sweeping the Internet, none of them kind. His rant is half environmentalism, half resisting press pressure.
“At this point I’ve been challenged by three different f*cking people. I love how it’s about the person. It’s not even about the disease. ‘Hey check out my wacky response to ice cold water over my f*cking head’…I live in a desert. It’s a $500 fine if you waste water. I’m gonna do the $100 donation instead…Do you understand how precious water is to everyone around the world? We’re over here going “eeeeeh!” and dumping it over our heads. The disease is second banana to watching someone’s reaction. I know it’s a fun f*cking thing and it’s raised $100 f*ckin’ million and all that type of sh*t. But there’s this pressure that if you don’t f*ckin’ do it but donate the $100, somehow you’re an asshole.
“There’s not a lot of water left people if you really look at it. The only fresh water we got left that’s coming is from the polar ice caps melting.”
I understand the part about wasting water being bad, and how certain celebrities are making it more about themselves than the Challenge. That being said, can you really be mad at something that’s raising money for a good cause AND allows you to watch Katy Perry on a pirate ship?
I completely fucking agree. And every article on that tab will follow the form “[NAME] has the best Ice Bucket Challenge video yet”
Sick of it. And yes, I can really be mad at something that’s raising money for a good cause AND allows you to watch Katy Perry on a pirate ship.
that’s why i love charlie sheens #icebucketchallenge video :D
Can’t verify it, but someone said that we waste more water every time we wait for the shower to heat up than we do in a bucket. The “wasting water” excuse is kinda lame.
Steve-O, from Jackass, nailed it a couple of days ago. Charlie Sheen dumping money on his head was even before that.
Ready for this stupid meme to pass, knowing full well the next one will probably be even more retarded.
I started the Scalding Water Challenge for Triskaidekaphobia Awareness. So far, I’ve received responses from 14-1 people.
Do the people complaining about wasting water understand that water evaporates back into the atmosphere? I mean I know California has trouble with this but if a couple hundred celebrities dumb a bucket of water on their heads I doubt some kid in Africa is going to die of thirst. Also what do the polar ice caps melting have to do with this? If anything that means we have more water… I’m no scientist but those excuses are pretty dumb. And I love Bill Burr and get that his thing is to hate things but he’s way off bass here
Funny how you guys think you are smart. California is a desert, it is labeled this because of the annual amount of precipitation. Yes the buckets evaporate into the atmosphere very quickly. PROBLEM IS; that evaporation will not fall back on them. That water needed for human consumption and other things essentially has to be brought in at large costs.
Polar ice caps being the only source though? We still have the great lakes dude.
I don’t think that you get Bill Burr.
@SeanM I already said I’m not a scientist.
Either way it doesn’t matter, 5 million gallons of water is literally nothing in the grand scheme of things and most water conservationists have no problem with it: [www.thewire.com]
Do people complaining about wasting water realize that you can simply use waste water? Taking a shower? Cleaning your dishes? Watering your garden? Just collect this water and use it. And there are literally hundreds of other ways you can do this challenge without wasting water that anybody with an IQ bigger then their shoe size can figure out in minutes
I am truly confused why this angers people so much? It has raised awareness, raised money, and honestly it is fun to see the different and creative ways people make the challenge their own. You know what is not creative? Sitting on internet forums and complaining about how other people are having a good time and drawing attention to a good cause. For all of you using water conservation as your soapbox, use a stopwatch the next time you take a shower. A four minute shower uses, on average, twenty gallons of water. I bet you leave the water on when you brush your teeth, as well. Nobody forces you to watch the videos so if you do not enjoy them go crawl back into your cave of negativity and judgment and leave the fun to the rest of us.
Of course you realize you just completely made his point (which has VERY little to do with water conservation, if you’d actually listen to it) when you say, “Creative ways people make the challenge their own.”
MakingFlowers and Bill Burr are correct… the water bucket challenge isn’t about “making it their own” it’s about ALS…
“The disease is second banana to watching someone’s reaction”
Crohn’s disease frequently offered the same lament during the 2 Girls, 1 Cup reaction video days.
Dumb Question: What happened to Huell??
[youtu.be]
I look forward to the poop bucket challenge to help raise awareness to IBS…
Bill Burr is completely over-rated and is the most useless complainer I ever have to hear from on a regular basis, and is routinely easy to debate as a wrong moron. Is the joke that he’s miserable so we laugh at that? Because other comedians have that schtick, and do it better.
Actually, he’s arguably the greatest working comedian today and if you ask any comic who’s poised to be massive and earn it they nearly all say Billy Fucking Burr.
Yeah, what do they think they’re doing….raising awareness for a good cause, donating money and possibly having a bit of fun at the same time? Haha fuck those people right? What a bunch of assholes!
Bill Burr is a jaded 13 year old that thinks he’s smarter than everybody and tries to authoritatively disparage pretty much anything that remotely annoys him. I should know, that 13 year old was me.
Why isn’t this post titled, “Bill Burr Just Ruined The Ice Bucket Challenge For Everyone”? He sure hurt it more than Sheen did.
This is so fucking dumb. Can’t believe this is a stance people have for a good cause. Yes, if you’re in drought restricted California or Texas sure, donate 10$ or something, but it’s just fucking tap water. Feeling pissed about it? Cut a minute out of your shower then. Do it every day and you’d save a shit ton more water than what’s being wasted…. There, I just flipped it back onto Bill Burr and any other asshole who thinks this way. Shower this way for a couple of days and you can make up for the water being wasted in one of these videos. If not fine, but do everyone a favor and shut your petty ass up, because your fake outrage only shows you’re a hypocrite.
On a side note, fuck this guy. ALS has made a DICK-TON of money from this message being spread through.. drumroll please *tatatatatatata-PSHhhhhhhh* The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge! The real winner, ALS.
It’s dark humor dumbasses.
If you knew anything about Bill Burr you would know he’s not entirely serious.
He’s one of those guys whose delivery makes a big difference. Text doesn’t treat him well.
I’m in California, we have a massive drought over here and the water bills to prove it. At our house we scrimp on showers and other things. Why can’t these rich fucks just donate money, or make it rain with bills instead of water?
I like seeing Katy Perry in a bikini as much (if not more) than the next guy, but that video is garbage.
He’s a comedian so, whatever, I doubt he really cares that much about this. I just don’t understand his strawman argument about people getting pissed off at him for just donating. My wall is just about a 50% split of people actually doing the challenge and the others just saying they donated or making a video talking about ALS to accompany their donation. They’re getting praised just like anyone else for it. Donate or make a video to help raise awareness. As long as you’re making a difference, who the fuck cares.
I wonder how nice Bill Burr’s backyard pool is?
truthfully… when i first heard of the ALS ice bucket challenge I thought ALS was a sponsor … like … pepsi or something.
So let me get this straight… You dump ice water on your head so you don’t have to donate to charity? WTF is wrong with people?
