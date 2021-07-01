Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. He served less than three years of a 10-year sentence. In response to the news, his The Cosby Show co-star, Phylicia Rashad, tweeted, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” She later clarified the tweet, writing, “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.” But by that point, her original tweet (which is still up) had already been widely condemned, including by another iconic sitcom mom.

And aunt.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong,” Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, tweeted. “EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!” She continued, “I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

“Yes he is an old-ass guilty man” is why I will always prefer Aunt Viv #1.

