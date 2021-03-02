Bill Nye is ready to teach some more science in The End is Nye, a new series coming to Peacock from producers Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, the duo behind the revival of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos. This time around, Nye will be tackling catastrophic situations — hence the apocalyptic title — as he shares his easy-to-understand brand of knowledge that has made him a beloved figure amongst science fans. Not to mention, the show couldn’t be more poignant as the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Via Variety:

Each episode of the show, titled “The End is Nye,” dives into the myths and realities of both natural and unnatural threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare. The show offers a scientific blueprint for surviving, mitigating, and preventing such catastrophes from occurring.

On top of his upcoming Peacock series, Nye has become a regular on TikTok as he’s routinely dropped videos shooting down conspiracy theories about wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the usually congenial scientist got downright angry back in July while dealing with anti-maskers. “The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to PROTECT ME FROM YOU and the particles from YOUR respiratory system into getting into MY respiratory system,” Nye explained in a fiery TikTok video. “Everybody, this is a matter of literally life and death, and when I use the word ‘literally,’ I mean ‘literally’ of life and death. So when you’re out in public, please, wear a mask.”

If Nye wants to bring that kind of energy to his new show so we’re not caught with our pants down when the next pandemic hits, we’re here for it.

(Via Variety)