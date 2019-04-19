NBC

If there’s one thing Billie Eilish loves, it’s avocados. If there are two things Billie Eilish loves, it’s avocados and having the number-one album in the country. And if there are three things Billie Eilish loves, it’s avocados, having the number-one album in the country, and The Office. The “Wish You Were Gay” singer sampled the NBC sitcom on her Billboard-topping debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and calls it her “therapy.” Eilish reckons that she’s watched every episode 12 times. “When I wake up, I put on The Office. If I’m making a burrito, I turn on The Office,” she said, so her black tears must have been from joy when she met Dwight Schrute himself, Rainn Wilson.

“I met one of the most intense OFFICE fans of all time, William Eyelash aka @WhereAreTheAvocados,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “She won a yogurt lid medal for her preposterous knowledge of the show. What an honor. This is a remarkable young human being that touches hearts, blows minds and F*%#n ROCKS!” That’s right: Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica, Billie is now the proud owner of a yogurt lid (gold!) medal from the “Office Olympics” episode.

Imagine being 17 years old (and an exceptionally talented performer…) and getting to meet one of the stars from your favorite show of all-time. Alas, I never got to meet Hans Moleman from The Simpsons.

