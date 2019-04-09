NBC

Billie Eilish, whose superb debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, was only 11 years old when The Office went off the air. Since then, the 17-year-old reckons that she’s watched every episode at least 12 times. “When I wake up, I put on The Office. If I’m making a burrito, I turn on The Office,” she said in a recent interview. “It’s like therapy for me.” Eilish even included a sample from the season seven episode “Threat Level Midnight” — specifically, the “Scarn Dance” — on one of her songs, “My Addiction.” This required getting clearance from, among others, Agent Michael Scarn (who hasn’t done that dance since his wife died) himself.

“They had to get approval of all the cast that was on it,” B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard) told Rolling Stone, meaning Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, and Novak were all contacted. “I was fine with it regardless, but I was like, wow, bonus, this is a banger.” He added, “One of the funnier meta jokes is that, in Michael Scott’s delusion, of course this would become sampled on a Number One album and done at touchdown end zone dances. You know in Michael Scott’s fantasy this would happen, and in a way it did in the real world.”

Well, his name’s Michael Scarn and he’s here to say, he’s on the number-one album in the country in a major way. Now everybody do the Scarn.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Rolling Stone)