Where Does ‘Billions’ Go After Bobby Axelrod?

When did you realize you were seeing the last of Bobby Axelrod? Was it when the walls started closing in on him, legally, as his various enemies from various pursuits banded together in an unholy alliance to cook him over an open flame? Was it toward the end of the Billions season five finale, as he was having long conversations with each of the show’s other main stars one at a time in a way that screamed “CLOSURE” pretty much right up until he pulled a little private plane misdirection to get himself to Switzerland? Or was it the next morning when the New York Times published a “Why Damian Lewis is leaving Billions” exit interview with quotes from him and the showrunners?

You can be forgiven if it wasn’t until that last one, which I say both because that’s how long it took me and because Billions has a long history of backing its characters deeply into a corner and then having them wiggle out. It’s one of the things that’s made the show such a blast to watch over its run. Everyone on the show is terrible, just the worst people you’ve ever seen — and hope to never meet — all trying to ruin each other through scheming and subterfuge, kind of like a soapier version of Succession, which I say with only love and admiration. It’s one of those things that shouldn’t keep working half a dozen years into a show’s run, and yet, here we are. I’m proud of everyone involved.

Damian Lewis, for his part, has a number of fair reasons for moving on, starting with a desire to play different characters and extending to the thing where his wife — Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory — recently passed away and he probably wants to spend more time in his native England with his family. (Years of hearing him do the Bobby Axelrod voice might have made you forget, but he is very British.) He’s already landed a role in a new BBC series with Guy Pearce. That’s good news for him and anyone who likes their television shows with a heaping of icy stares.

But the question this all raises is where, exactly, Billions goes from here, post-Axe, minus the character who pushed most of the action forward. The short, obvious answer is “to Corey Stoll,” who was introduced this season as Mike Prince, a nicer and kinder investor who turned (or revealed himself to be) shark-like as the season progressed. He’s already ticked off Paul Giamatti’s character, New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades, which is a nice start. A perpetually ticked-off Giamatti is a winner for any show, really (and yes this is me backpedaling into a pitch for him to join, oh, let’s say The Righteous Gemstones, maybe just in this same role), but it’s especially important on Billions.

From the start, the thrust of the show has been Axe and Chuck circling each other like cobras. They would spend entire seasons trying to thwart and/or evade each other and it would all build to two or three scenes a year where they ended up in a room together with about four feet and a cloud of contempt between them. It made for pretty incredible television. With the rest of the cast sticking around and Corey Stoll’s character quite literally sitting in Bobby Axelrod’s seat (the finale had a nice little okie-doke with that, playing with the timeline to make viewers think Chuck was looking for Axe when he was really looking for Mike), I’m not super worried about the gears of the show continuing to turn. Some of it can be plug-and-play, especially since it has gotten away from Axe’s family life and was focusing more on him at work. Corey Stoll knows what he’s doing. And Dollar Bill left to open his own shop, which is something I would honestly watch an entire spinoff about. If you work at Showtime and are reading this, please consider.

The bigger thing I worry about is that Axe-Chuck thing. Lewis and Giamatti brought so much to those scenes. A lot of that is Giamatti giving the performance The Full Giamatti, which is always appreciated and probably my favorite part of the show. (I have well over a dozen GIFs of Paul Giamatti from Billions saved on my computer. It’s normal. Don’t worry about it.) But a bigger part, perhaps, was the work Lewis did with what should’ve been an unlikable character. From that New York Times exit interview.