We’re five and a half seasons into Billions — Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin’s series about terrible rich people doing terrible things to each other that isn’t Succession — and AG trust funder Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) still can’t play nice. Fortunately for Rhoades, he’s now got an ally in the form of Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), yet another billionaire hedge fund manager, but one who hates Axe almost as much as Chuck does.

On Thursday morning, Showtime released the new trailer for the final five episodes of Billions’ fifth season, and everyone’s about to go scorched Earth. While that might be just another day at the office for Chuck, Axe, Wags (David Costabile) and their pals, it’s new territory for Prince — a cornfed Indiana farm boy and former high school basketball star who had to climb his way to the top and isn’t about to let Axe take any of that away from him.

According to Showtime’s official summary:

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn. Jeanane Garafolo will guest star as Winslow, the hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.

While Axe and Wags (especially Wags) seem thrilled at the prospect of taking down Prince “Joan of Arc-style,” Prince hates that he’s been “sucked into chaos” by Axe. His only solution? “Someone has to wipe him off the face of the Earth!” Chuck, of course, is happy to oblige — or at least go down trying.

Billions will return with five new episodes on Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the full trailer above.