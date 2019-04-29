The ‘Billions’ Stock Watch: A Song Of Dogs And Pancakes

Showtime

The Billions Stock Watch is a weekly accounting of the action on the Showtime drama. Decisions will be made based on speculation and occasional misinformation and mysterious whims that are never fully explained to the general public. Kind of like the real stock market.

STOCK DOWN — The family bond

Oof. Tough go of it for the family bond this week. It was a two-front war, too, which we know from the firefighter guy’s speech to Taylor is not ideal. On one side, there’s Taylor and their dad’s relationship, which had been coming along in a nice way until Billions happened and mucked it all up. Not all of the blame is on Axe and Company, though. They were the lever, sure. They applied the force. It was very much Not Cool on just the biggest level you can imagine. But Taylor’s dad did have that chance at the end, and so did Taylor. A lot of times a crisis can bring out your true self. Taylor is always going to make the rational call. Taylor’s dad is apparently more prideful, to the detriment of the relationship with his child. It’s toxic and bad and you have to wonder — a little bit — if Axe did them a favor by forcing it all out now instead of waiting for it to bubble up many years and many smaller squabbles down the line. That’s probably what Axe thinks. Which is a pretty good sign it’s evil and wrong.

On the other front, there’s Wendy and Chuck. This is also toxic and bad, but that is to be expected when one spouse goes on national television and opens up their unconventional love life to the world without consulting the other spouse. Wendy is mad. Wendy is so mad. As she should be. Chuck can spin it any way he likes and excavate his own family issues in all their pancake-ruining horror, but he done goofed on this one by putting his runaway ambition ahead of his wife’s potential public humiliation. If he wasn’t sure how mad she was before this week’s episode, he definitely knows now. On a scale of 1-10, I’ve gotta think “deciding to sell the family home without agreement or even discussion” has to come in around a smooth 8

STOCK UP — The tiniest signs of personal growth

It says a lot about Billions that this was a heartwarming moment. This counts as growth. Yes, Axe originally tanked Bruno’s original retirement plan by bullying him into shutting down the $1 million offer and convincing him to stay on to train a successor for five full years. (Five years!) And yes, Axe is so hopelessly blind to people’s feelings and emotions — at least the ones he can’t exploit to ruin them — that he actually thought he was doing Bruno a big favor. But eventually, with the help of Rebecca, perhaps the only person right now who he considers an intellectual/spiritual equal, he did see that Bruno just wanted to retire and fish and meet some nice Florida widow, and he turned around and made that happen.

Perhaps you read all that and thought, “So wait. We’re giving this guy credit for fixing something he wrecked in the first place? Isn’t that like the lowest possible bar to clear for being an okay person?” It is. But on this show, someone clearing that low bar is like you or me going to the moon. It’s a big deal. We should recognize and reinforce the good behavior on the rare occasions we see it.

STOCK DOWN — Wendy

Wendy is spiraling. Her relationship with her husband is crumbling, she’s been trying to manipulate Taylor into personal ruin as an outlet for her own anger, and now she’s jogging and crying at night by the river. All of it could be going better for Wendy Rhoades.

And yet.

And yet!

I still came thisclose to marking her as STOCK UP. It was the crying at the end, and it was also the face she made when Mafee was yelling at her. It’s like everything finally started sinking in. The stuff with Taylor was cruel, full stop. It’s one thing to dance in the gray area to topple an adversary’s business interests. It’s a completely different thing to use personal information that was given in strict doctor-patient confidence to tear someone’s family apart. And for what? Because Taylor did to Axe what Axe does to every person he meets? It was gross. You hate to see it.

But it looks like Wendy might be realizing that. Finally. The question now is what she does about it.