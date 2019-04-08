The ‘Billions’ Stock Watch: Holy Toledo, Chuck Did It

Showtime

The Billions Stock Watch is a weekly accounting of the action on the Showtime drama. Decisions will be made based on speculation and occasional misinformation and mysterious whims that are never fully explained to the general public. Kind of like the real stock market.

STOCK UP — All or nothing gambits

At the end of Iron Man, the first one, about 10 years and 65 Marvel movies ago, Tony Stark held a press conference. The press conference was supposed to clear up a few things about Stark Industries and explain some of the “two flying robots having a damn firefight in the sky” confusion that had been going on lately. What he was not supposed to say was that he was Iron Man. He walked up to the podium, prepared to give the speech he was supposed to give, then, in the moment, decided to scrap it and look out to the world and reveal that, yup, he was Iron Man. He looked right into the camera and said “I am Iron Man” and everything.

This scene was on my mind while watching Billions last night. Chuck, himself the embattled child of a powerful figure, also had a press conference to give. And he also had a speech prepared. And he also decided to scrap the speech in the moment to tell the people the truth about a double life he’d been living. But instead of revealing that he’s a flying futuristic superhero who will one day battle aliens and mentor Spider-man, he revealed… something else. Screencaps will help.

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Well, there it is. Chuck did it. His hand was forced more than a bit by the cancer-stricken Jack Foley, who, in a classically Billions move, was prepared to drag Chuck to hell with him on his way out the door. And here’s the crazier part: it worked! Chuck speech about his proclivities and how we all have secrets that live inside us and truths we’re dying to reveal apparently swayed the voters and landed him the coveted position of New York Attorney General. What an incredible ride this guy has been on lately, right?

(Because I work in media and my brain is irreparably broken, all I could think about when this happened was the news coverage. Can you imagine? Can you even imagine? This is a guy who just got pushed out as a U.S. Attorney, started running for AG, and then revealed all of his private sexual desires in an official press conference. My God. The headlines. The New York tabloids alone. Think about this for a minute or a few hours. Fascinating.)

By winning, he’s also back in a powerful position, now with new powerful friends. Jock and Connerty and Sacker are still out for blood, but now he has Axe and the NYPD and Carl (Carl!), the guy Dake brought in to spy on him last season who now apparently works for Chuck as a fixer. This delights me. It all delights me. Chuck’s secret is now in the open and there’s no going back for anyone. Billions stays Billions, forever and ever, amen.

In conclusion, please enjoy these screencaps of people reacting to Chuck’s press conference, which were delivered back-to-back-back in an almost montage of shock. I wish they had gone on forever.

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Showtime

Charles, Sr. sure is pleased, which makes sense in the context of the show (displays of power are his kink, after all), but is pretty wild when you consider his son just went on television and told the world he gets sexual pleasure from pain and humiliation. Childish enthusiasms, if you will.