The fifth season of Black Mirror isn’t coming until 2019, at the earliest, but Netflix and creator Charlie Brooker have a late Christmas present for fans of dystopia (it me!). A choose-your-own-adventure movie, entitled Bandersnatch, will reportedly be released this Friday, on December 28; according to Esquire, the plot centers on a “young programmer [who] makes a fantasy novel into a game. Soon, reality and virtual world are mixed and start to create confusion.” Bandersnatch is reportedly 90 minutes long, but there’s 312 minutes of interactive footage, which allows viewers to dictate the events of the film.

An image from the special also leaked online (real life is a Black Mirror episode), revealing that Will Poulter (We’re the Millers), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) lead the cast, while David Slade is attached as director (he also helmed season four’s “Metalhead,” as well as episodes of Breaking Bad, Hannibal, and American Gods):

The image and leaked details appear to confirm the ’80s setting of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which aligns with fan theories that Bandersnatch would be set in the world of video games. “Bandersnatch” is the name of a video game listed in the season 3 episode “Playtest,” and was also the title of a real-life video game developed by Imagine Software in 1984 that was never released to the public. (Via)

The last time Black Mirror visited the 1980s was “San Junipero,” and that turned out pretty well. Netflix hasn’t confirmed any of the details above, of course, but keep an eye on the site this Friday. You’ll either get a Black Mirror choose-your-own-adventure movie, or watch Roma again. It’s a win-win.

(Via SlashFilm)