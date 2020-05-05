Black Mirror is an award-winning anthology series that serves as some of the finest content you can currently find on Netflix. It also might be a little much right now, especially if you’re looking for a gentle distraction from the stresses of your current existence.

It’s that lack of consumer demand that just might keep new episodes of Black Mirror from hitting the streaming service anytime soon. According to an interview with Radio Times, showrunner and creator Charlie Brooker said he’s not sure fans have the “stomach” for more dystopia given the current world climate.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

It certainly makes sense, as the show has consistently explored societal decay and concerning trends extrapolated to an endpoint that may hit too close to home as people shelter in place and try to avoid making a global pandemic worse. The latest installment of Black Mirror hit Netflix last June, but while Brooker said he’s been busy, it seems pretty clear that he’s not been working on Black Mirror episodes.

“I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.”

Die-hard fans of the series were likely hoping for new episodes as soon as possible. But given the circumstances, the rest of us are certainly willing to wait while Brooker keeps himself entertained with other work.

