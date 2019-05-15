Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the success of Black Mirror standalone movie Bandersnatch, the anthology series will soon bring season 5 back to Netflix, likely with at least some of those newly initiated audience members in tow. Once again, the series sprinkles itself with a heavy dystopian flavor — omnipresent cell phones, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality scenarios all take up paranoid residence. While there are only three new episodes this season, the series has nabbed some featured stars that should further entice viewers who haven’t watched any episodes beyond last winter’s interactive adventures.

Miley Cyrus will indeed appear in a self-referential way as a pop star who transforms herself for the masses. If that’s not enough, comic book movie fans will enjoy what creator Charlie Brook has jokingly described as “the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming” while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. Yes, that means a Marvel star (Anthony Mackie of Avengers: Endgame and more) and a DCEU star (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Aquaman) will appear together in one story.

Sherlock‘s Andrew Scott, Topher Grace, Nicole Beharie, Damson Idris, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin will fill out the cast for these episodes, which are bite-sized as always. So, if one simply has too much TV to watch (it happens), an à la carte approach can be taken rather than a full-on binge.

Black Mirror returns with Season 5 on June 5.