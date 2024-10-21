It’s hard to believe, but there are now over four times as many Black Mirror episodes that premiered on Netflix than the original run on Channel 4. Soon, there will be even more. The Charlie Booker-created anthology series is coming back for a seventh season of stories about the ways human use (and exploit) technology, often with dangerous consequences.

Plot

Creator Charlie Brooker described season 7 of Black Mirror as “a little bit OG Black Mirror. It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

The season will contain six episodes, “and two of them are basically feature-length,” he said. “Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.” And one of them will be a sequel.

Season 7 will have a follow-up to fan-favorite episode “USS Callister.” It took a lot of planning to align the cast’s busy schedules up, “and it was something that looked like it wasn’t going to happen,” Brooklyn told The Hollywood Reporter, “and so I was delighted when it did. So, it’s been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don’t often get. I’ve never had it before on Black Mirror, to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that’s been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic.”

Brooker is keeping coy on whether Jesse Plemons will reprise his role as toxic Captain Daly (being dead isn’t helping), but Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen have been confirmed to return. The creator did, however, discuss if this is the final season of Black Mirror. More than likely, it’s not.

“I’m in a really, really fortunate position where I get to write this stuff, and it gets made, and I get to work with amazing people who also make me look better. And I love every minute,” Brooker said. “I’m sure I’ll find out when we’re not doing any more seasons! It will be made apparent to me at some point, I’m sure. But I’m in it for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere.”

Every time a tech doofus does something stupid, a new episode of Black Mirror is born. It could last forever.

Cast

The cast for Black Mirror season 7 was revealed in the most Black Mirror way possible: on a flickering computer screen in a video titled “TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4.” The headliners include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson, and Harriet Walter, but if you want to see the full, very lengthy list in alphabetical order by first name, click here. Spoiler: there’s no Jesse Plemons.