‘Black Mirror’s Next Season Will Have A Sequel To One Of Its Best Episodes

Black Mirror season 7 will officially return to Netflix next year, but when it arrives, one of the six episodes will look “a little familar.” During its Next on Netflix event in London on Thursday, the streamer announced that a sequel episode to “USS Callister” will be a part of the new season. Like the original episode, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker will personally write the sequel.

“Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning,” Netflix said at the event. The streamer also dropped a new teaser for season 7 that notably includes the starship’s logo.

You can watch it below:

In the critically-acclaimed episode from season 4, the great Jesse Plemons plays Robert Daly, the reclusive founder of a wildly popular multiplayer game who grows tired of not being recognized by his co-workers. Unfortunately, he finds an healthy outlet for his emotions, and in true Black Mirror style, things do not go well for anyone foolish enough to trust technology.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The frustrated Daly simulates a Star Trek–like space adventure within the game, using his co-workers’ DNA to create digital clones of them and leading them as the captain of the USS Callister starship. But newly hired Nanette Cole, played by Cristin Milioti, ends up encouraging the other crew members to revolt against their captain.

Black Mirror season 7 starts streaming in 2025.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

