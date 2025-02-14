He called the poker roguelite the “the most addictive thing ever created,” and predicted that when the video game comes out on mobile devices (which it is now), “humankind’s activity is going to drop about 25 percent.” Hopefully Brooker found enough time away from Balatro — as well as his other recent favorites, open-world adventure game Ghost of Tsushima and deep-sea RPG Dave the Diver — to work on new episodes of Black Mirror.

Plot

Charlie Brooker described Black Mirror season 7 as “a mix of genres and styles. We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.” He added that the new season is “a little bit OG Black Mirror. It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories, but there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

When asked by Wisconsin Public Radio host Doug Gordon what he can reveal about the season, Brooker replied, “Not much! What can I say? There is a real mix of styles. There are quite a lot of emotional episodes. We’ve got a sequel for the first time. We did an episode called ‘USS Callister,’ which is very heavily influenced by The Twilight Zone.”

The “USS Callister” follow-up has Critics’ Choice award winner Cristin Milioti reprising her role as Nanette Cole, but Jesse Plemons won’t be back considering… I’ll just let Brooker spoil an eight-year-old episode. “Well, Jesse Plemons, his character is dead, unfortunately. So not to spoil the first one! Yeah, he dies at the end of the first one, so he’s gone, but they’ve got to sort of press on,” he teased. “It’s a nearly feature length extravaganza. And we’ve got another feature length episode elsewhere in the series. And like I say, quite a lot of emotion. You know, I just hope, as ever, I hope people like it.”

As for whether this is the final season of Black Mirror, here’s what Brooker had to say:

“I’m in a really, really fortunate position where I get to write this stuff, and it gets made, and I get to work with amazing people who also make me look better. And I love every minute. The editing is my favorite, actually. And there’s so much variety, so it’s in many ways inexhaustible. I’m sure I’ll find out when we’re not doing any more seasons! It will be made apparent to me at some point, I’m sure. But I’m in it for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere.”

Cast

The season 7 cast was revealed in a very Black Mirror-y way: on a flickering computer screen in a video titled “TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4.” The headliners include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jimmi Simpson, but if you want to see the full, lengthy list, click here.