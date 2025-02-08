Rihanna’s super fans (The Navy) has been begging her to release new music. So, when a new audio recording of the “Lift Me Up” singer surfaced online, they were overjoyed. However, they quickly realized something was off.

In a now viral post on Instagram (viewable here), users were taken back when they listened to Rihanna discussing lavish purchases she made across her career. But, it turns out the audio is actually an AI-generated clip of Rihanna’s voice and not the entertainer herself. Shortly after the post gained traction on the platform, Rihanna chimed in to slam it.

“Who [the f*ck] is this talking,” wrote Rihanna in the comment section.

Although the creator did not respond to Rihanna’s question. Nor have they taken down the post that flaunts Rihanna’s supposed assets (which allegedly include a massive mansion, private jet, jewelry collection, and luxury vehicles) after being called out.

Instead, the comment section is now flooded with angry Rihanna fans.

“Rih, would never boast like this. Real fans know wassup,” penned one user.

“AI is soooo scary, because whattt,” chimed another.

If you are interested in an authentic Rihanna recording, soon enough her musical contribution to the Smurfs movie soundtrack will hit streaming platforms.