Black-ish has never shied away from tackling the big issues affecting current events in their past seasons. They’ve covered the election, police brutality, and many other hot-button topics in past episodes, but ABC and showrunner Kenya Barris have finally hit a point where they couldn’t work things out. Citing “creative differences,” both ABC and Harris decided to put the episode “Please, Baby, Please” on an indefinite hold ahead of its planned airing on February 27th, with no intentions to make the episode available on any platform in the future. ABC addressed the hold on the episode in a statement sent to Variety:

“One of the things that has always made ‘Black-ish’ so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates,” an ABC spokesperson told Variety Friday. “However, on this episode, there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”

The episode description doesn’t sound like anything out of the ordinary for the series and places they have gone in the past, particularly with its season premiere “Juneteenth”: