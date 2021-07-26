If Blade Runner 2049 left you wanting even more stories set in the neon-drenched, cyberpunk Los Angeles of the future, you’ll be glad to know you won’t have to wait another 35 years for the next entry in the series. Later this fall, a 13-episode animated series — Blade Runner: Black Lotus — is coming to Adult Swim and anime streaming service Crunchyroll. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim revealed the first trailer for the anime and much like the previous Blade Runner films, it looks stylish as hell.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus is set in 2032, 13 years after Blade Runner and 17 years prior to Blade Runner 2049. The show follows a replicant (or android) named Elle who has been gifted special powers as well as the title “Black Lotus.” After escaping from her creators, Elle is forced to live a life on the run that’s full of high-octane action, street fights, and katanas while she avoids “retirement,” or replicant deactivation. According to the showrunners, the series will feature a handful of returning characters as well as plenty of fresh faces.

Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) are set to direct the series with Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe on board as creative producer. As far as the English version of Blade Runner: Black Lotus goes, Iron Fist actress Jessica Henwick will be voicing protagonist Elle with actors Will Yun Lee, Samira Wiley, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, and more voicing additional characters.

While Blade Runner: Black Lotus is still waiting on an official release date, it should be hitting both Adult Swim and Crunchyroll later this fall.