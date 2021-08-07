Last week, beloved actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed while filming the last season of Better Call Saul. It was later revealed he suffered a small heart attack. His condition prompted widespread concern, but he quickly rebounded and is currently on the road to recovery. On Friday, a week and a half after the incident, he took to Twitter to assure people that he’s still going strong.

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

After news broke that Odenkirk had suffered a heart-related ailment and had been rushed to the hospital, social media was flooded with people expressing concern for the longtime performer. Luckily his condition was such that he didn’t even have to have surgery. It’s not clear how long he’ll be out, but it’s heartening to see he’s in good spirits.

Odenkirk is best known for playing Saul Goodman, né James Morgan McGill, a scam artist-turned-shyster lawyer, who first appeared on Breaking Bad before getting his own, also cherished prequel spin-off Better Call Saul. He also co-created the pioneering ‘90s HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show, alongside David Cross.

