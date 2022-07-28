A year ago this week, Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. It was later revealed that the Emmy-nominated actor had suffered a “small heart attack” (while filming a “heart-stopper” of an episode), which he survived thanks to a “crazy coincidence” — and a nearby defibrillator. On the anniversary of his health scare, Odenkirk took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support and well wishes he’s received.

“A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with ‘quietus’ and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary,” Odenkirk tweeted.

A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with "quietus" and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 28, 2022

“It took three attempts to get me to [an effective heart] rhythm, which is actually a lot,” Odenkirk said during a March episode of The Howard Stern Show. “When the defibrillator doesn’t work once, that’s not good. When it doesn’t work the second time, it’s kind of like forget it. But then they jacked me up to a third time and got me a rhythm.” He also acknowledged the efforts of his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (Kim) and Patrick Fabian (Howard), “who rushed right to my side. Rhea held my head and Patrick held my hand… I turned grey right away and stopped breathing, and they were just yelling and yelling.”

The third to last episode of Better Call Saul airs next Monday with a title that should make Breaking Bad fans very excited.

(Via Twitter/Bob Odenkirk)