In deeply upsetting news, TMZ reports tonight that beloved actor and comic Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul today and was rushed to a hospital where the 58-year-old is undergoing treatment. TMZ’s report was subsequently confirmed by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Reports TMZ:

Production sources tell TMZ Odenkirk and cast were shooting in New Mexico Tuesday when the incident happened. We’re told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance. We’re told it’s unclear if he was conscious when he was transported, but a source close to Odenkirk tells us he is still in the hospital under the care of doctors.

Back in March, Odenkirk told Uproxx’s Mike Ryan that he worked with a trainer for two and half years to get into the best shape of his life for his lead role in the action film, Nobody.

I started training with Daniel Bernhardt, who’s maybe the greatest stunt actor on planet Earth right now. And he’s one of the guys I beat the shit out of in the bus. And you’ve seen him in Atomic Blonde and Barry. He was amazing in Barry. I mean, Daniel, he’s really the fucking best. And the fact that he took the time to train me for two-and-a-half years is a tribute to his patience and his kindness and generosity. So I trained, and then when I would shoot Saul. I would train here, at a gym, and Daniel would send me videos of things to do. But, basically, I just was steady at it for two-and-a-half-years before we shot.

Seeing as Odenkirk was in great shape for someone his age, let’s hope this was nothing too serious and maybe just a heat-related issue or something. Our thoughts are with him, his family, and his Better Call Saul colleagues.