Watch Gene’s Epic Fart Song From Last Night’s Episode Of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

Bob’s Burgers returned last night with an episode called the “Frond Files,” which finds Bob and Linda brought into Wagstaff Elementary by guidance counselor Mr. Frond to discuss some, uh, “imaginative” essay projects that the children penned, splitting the episode into three fantastical vignettes playing out the kids’ respective projects. On the whole it was a great episode, (Tina has the zombified Junior Varsity basketball team be her collective boyfriend) but the music montage during Gene’s portion in which he fronts a rock band and sings a song about farts was epic — especially if you’re mentally like 12-years-old like I am. Whee! Farts! Only Bob’s Burgers and Eugene Mirman can get away with an entire minute and a half song about farts, which is exactly why they’re getting a soundtrack release this fall. If they’re shooting right out of the gate from their return from winter hiatus, I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season will have in store.

