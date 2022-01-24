Book of Boba Fett
Lucasfilm
TV

Some ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Fans Are Convinced That The Show Has A Glaring Plot Hole

by: Twitter

WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

After dropping its fourth episode, “The Gathering Storm,” last week, Star Wars fans can’t get over what seems like a pretty significant plot hole in The Book of Boba Fett. In the latest episode, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally connects with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in a flashback scene that ties into the first season of The Mandalorian. After the two bounty hunters form a partnership, they set off to rescue Boba’s Firespray ship from Jabba’s Palace, which they naturally pull off due to their innate badass-ness.

However, here’s where things get weird. After using Boba’s ship to exact some revenge on a local speeder bike gang, the two zip on over to the Sarlacc Pit to look for Boba’s armor. There’s just one small problem: The very first episode of the series showed Boba Fett clearly escaping the Sarlacc with his armor intact. In fact, he couldn’t have done it without the flamethrower on his gauntlets. He’s also conscious when the Jawas strip him of his armor not long after bursting out of the creature. (The Mandalorian fans know it later falls into the hands of the imminently handsome Timothy Olyphant.)

It’s an awkward sequence of events, and ever since the fourth episode aired, Star Wars fans have been highlighting the plot hole on social media.

While the sequence is awkward considering the audience knows where Boba Fett’s armor is, and presumably he should, too, because again, he couldn’t escape without it, there is a rumbling as to whether Boba was conscious after escaping the Sarlacc.

Of course, this raises another question. Does Boba Fett think the Sarlacc somehow crawled out of his hole and re-ate his armor? Because that’s the only explanation that would make sense.

(Via The Independent)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×