WARNING: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett below.

After dropping its fourth episode, “The Gathering Storm,” last week, Star Wars fans can’t get over what seems like a pretty significant plot hole in The Book of Boba Fett. In the latest episode, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally connects with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in a flashback scene that ties into the first season of The Mandalorian. After the two bounty hunters form a partnership, they set off to rescue Boba’s Firespray ship from Jabba’s Palace, which they naturally pull off due to their innate badass-ness.

However, here’s where things get weird. After using Boba’s ship to exact some revenge on a local speeder bike gang, the two zip on over to the Sarlacc Pit to look for Boba’s armor. There’s just one small problem: The very first episode of the series showed Boba Fett clearly escaping the Sarlacc with his armor intact. In fact, he couldn’t have done it without the flamethrower on his gauntlets. He’s also conscious when the Jawas strip him of his armor not long after bursting out of the creature. (The Mandalorian fans know it later falls into the hands of the imminently handsome Timothy Olyphant.)

It’s an awkward sequence of events, and ever since the fourth episode aired, Star Wars fans have been highlighting the plot hole on social media.

Boba Fett had his armor on pic.twitter.com/cjltfkm66R — Wherearentyou (@wherearentyou) January 20, 2022

Uhhh, The Book of Boba Fett episode 4, Boba, did you forget that you were wearing your armor when you climbed out of the Sarlacc pit??? — cheeky mando's 👌🏼 (@mando_nandos) January 21, 2022

Hm. Watched Book of #BobaFett Episode 4.

Why did he search for his armor in the #Sarlacc? He climbed out of it, with his armor. The Jawas stole it. Doesn‘t he remember Episode 1.

Is this a giant plothole? It‘s the first Episode I couldn‘t just enjoy…#TheBookOfBobaFett — J.D. (@DerLoco) January 20, 2022

A very important question has to be answered. It's been really bothering me all day. Why the hell did Boba Fett think his armor was still in the sarlacc pit?! He clearly climbed out with it still on. #BookofBobaFett — Shelby Jones (@Br33zE74) January 21, 2022

Can someone explain how Boba Fett thought that his armor was still in the Sarlacc Pit? How does he think his body got out of the Sarlacc without the armor he was wearing? pic.twitter.com/sf3e20jJbZ — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) January 20, 2022

Why is boba fett going back to the sarlaac for his armor when in the first episode he crawled out wearing his armor and Jawas stole it did the writers just forget what they fucking wrote — Aaron Gilje (@aaronmgilje) January 19, 2022

While the sequence is awkward considering the audience knows where Boba Fett’s armor is, and presumably he should, too, because again, he couldn’t escape without it, there is a rumbling as to whether Boba was conscious after escaping the Sarlacc.

YO heads up the Boba Fett does NOT have a plot hole it just appears that way Boba was asleep when the Jawas took his armor and before he found out Cobb had it, checked Sarlacc pit-This gave us a glimpse at the pit for one last time, & was cathartic for Fett to kill it #bobafett — L. Nicky 😈 (@crazsim8) January 24, 2022

Of course, this raises another question. Does Boba Fett think the Sarlacc somehow crawled out of his hole and re-ate his armor? Because that’s the only explanation that would make sense.

