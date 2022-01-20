Thundercat ended 2021 by releasing “Satellite” with Genevieve Artadi and Louis Cole, which appeared on the season five soundtrack for Issa Rae’s show Insecure. The year also saw him win a Grammy for his fourth album, It Is What It Is. Now he’s extending his reach to the small screen: He recently made an appearance on the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Book Of Boba Fett, playing a body-modification artist with a robot hand.

The singer’s appearance on the show, his official acting debut, was rather quick, with just a few lines of dialogue as his character spent the scene operating on an injured individual.

Thundercat’s The Book Of Boba Fett appearance comes after he appeared on Kaytranada’s “Be Careful,” from his late 2021 EP Intimidated. He and Bootsy Collins also joined Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, aka Silk Sonic, on their album An Evening With Silk Sonic album.

You can see a sped-up clip of Thundercat’s appearance in The Book Of Boba Fett in the video above. Later this year, Thundercat will serve as one of the opening acts for The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 Global Stadium Tour.

