Are You Freaking Excited For Season 5 Of ‘Bosch’ Or What?

Amazon

Bosch!

Are you looking for an easily-bingeable show about a hotshot cop who plays by his own rules and lives in a beautiful house with a view of the Los Angeles skyline?

Bosch!

Do you want a crime series created by an alum of The Wire that also stars former Wire cast members like Jamie Hector and Lance Reddick, and also features appearances from people like Jeri Ryan (as a slippery potential murderess!) and Mimi Rogers (as a slick defense attorney named Honey Chandler!) and Sarah Clarke (as a professional gambler and former FBI agent and Bosch’s ex-wife!)?

Bosch!

Would you like to see Mary J. Blige as an assassin named Cha Cha who is tasked with traveling through time to kill a 60-year-old former assassin who has found himself stuck in the body of a child and is now hellbent on stopping a one-eyed man from causing the apocalypse?

Bosc-… wait, no. That last one was The Umbrella Academy. Sorry, looks like I got my wires crossed there. Not sure how it happened. Either way. The point stands.

Bosch!

Hell yeah, people, Bosch is back. The Amazon drama —created by Eric Overmeyer, based on the series of books by Michael Connelly — returns for a fifth season this weekend and I am all jacked up about it. Are you? Are you all jacked up about Bosch returning? You should be. Bosch goes undercover this time! I know Game of Thrones is back and is sucking up most of the oxygen, and I’m excited about it too, but is anyone on that show going to break up a murderous opioid ring this season using subterfuge and a steely disposition? Probably not! But Bosch will!

We’ve had this conversation before, you and me. It’s the one where I breathlessly describe Bosch to you and then you get confused about whether the show is actually good or if I’m just poking fun. It’s my fault, really. I have a long history of poking fun at silly and/or formulaic shows. You have a right to be suspicious. But I promise, Bosch is good. It is legitimately a good show. The acting is good. Titus Welliver plays Bosch and I’m not sure I could picture anyone else in the role. Lance Reddick plays the police commissioner and holy Toledo, is Lance Reddick ever an intimidating presence. At the end of season four, after he outmaneuvered a political opponent, he had his driver pull up next to the guy and then he did this: