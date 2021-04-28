It’s been nearly two years since fans of Hulu’s bleak political drama The Handmaid’s Tale got a glimpse of Gilead.

Two years is a long time, by any measure, but add in a real-world pandemic and an election that threatened our preciously guarded democracy and, well … returning to a fictional world where a theocracy powered by misogyny and oppression subjugates women, turning them into breeding machines for its new world order feels like a reminder of sorts. This might be why the show’s latest season, which drops April 28, is filled with more immediacy, more restless political maneuverings, bloody displays of violence, and wide-ranging forms of rebellion by its main players.

Things are changing in Gilead, though in whose favor we’re still not sure. Stars Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella undoubtedly know, but they’re not telling. Whitford’s Commander Lawrence is presented by Minghella’s Nick Blaine, now a Commander himself, with an intriguing proposition. The two men share more screen time this season than fans might have expected and their “partnership” fuels some of the show’s most interesting twists.

We chatted with Whitford and Manghella about returning to a fictional dystopia in the middle of lockdown, the ambiguous motives of both of their characters this season, and whether any of the Commanders in Gilead actually have Twitter accounts.

What about this season had you ready to get back to work?

Max Minghella: I couldn’t believe that I get to work this much with Bradley Whitford.

I mean, what a dream.

MM: Truly, if you told me five years ago that I was going to get to be in one scene with Bradley Whitford, let alone half a dozen … it’s crazy. I can’t get over it. That was the thing I was most excited about. I was happy that they paired us together. He’s one of my favorite people on and off the screen and I think we have real chemistry that comes through. The camera’s such a fascinating thing. You can’t lie to it. It will always find your truth no matter what you think you’re doing on the outside. It was really fun to look at the scenes that we have this year because I think you can tell that we’re friends. There’s a sort of playfulness to those interactions, which I’m really happy with.

Bradley Whitford: Yeah. There’s a fraternal connection. There’s a similarity in these guys. There’s kind of a remote pragmatism, maneuvering these different political currents. I think my evolving affection and admiration for June too… I remember we all had a scene, last year where I clock what’s going on between them. I think I get a kick out of them as a couple.

Both men have a bit more power this season. Does that power begin to corrupt them, or is it bringing out parts of themselves that were already there?