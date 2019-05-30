HBO

[Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale below.]

Following the divisive Game of Thrones series finale, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin took to his blog (relatable!) to tease how his version might depart from the HBO ending. “How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes,” he wrote, further bewildering everyone who’s been waiting for The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring since 2011. To help clear up the confusion, actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, a.k.a. King Bran the Broken (it’s better than Bran the Night King), spoke to Making Game of Thrones about what Martin has planned for the Three-Eyed Raven:

“[Showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things [author] George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king. So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up.”

For anyone who’s still upset about Bran becoming king and was hoping Martin would choose a different ending, um, maybe it’s time to dust off your Thrones fan-fiction where Davos becomes the ruler? Hempstead Wright was also asked about what he hoped fans took away from the finale. “I don’t think it’s the ending people need to take away from, it’s the overall message of what these characters have done and how they’ve changed,” he responded. “You can read into it in all sorts of ways but at the end of the day, what Game of Thrones is so brilliant at is telling really human stories, and you can take away anything you want from it. There are so many types of people and story-arcs in it, that all have different conclusions and morals and messages… It’s a great thing to watch, and a useful tool in sitting there and reflect on how we behave.”

Just don’t behave like a jerk to Meera, unlike SOMEONE.

(Via Making Game of Thrones)