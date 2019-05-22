HBO

[Spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale, but also, c’mon]

Remember when Bran Stark was crowned king during the Game of Thrones series finale? That was weird. The unlikely rise from a “broken thing” to the Three-Eyed Raven to leading the freaking Six Kingdoms was quite the arc, one that even caught Isaac Hempstead Wright off guard. “When I got to the [Dragonpit scene] in the last episode, and they’re like, ‘What about Bran?’ I had to get up and pace around the room,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] sent to everyone a script where their own character ends up on the Iron Throne.” Nope! It’s Bran up there… which would haven’t been possible without one character that wasn’t even mentioned in the final episode.

Meera Reed’s last appearance on Game of Thrones was midway through season seven when all she wanted was a simple “thank you” from Bran for all the sacrifices she, her brother Jojen, Hodor, and Summer made to get him safely back to Winterfell. His response: “I’m not really, not anymore. I remember what it felt like to be Brandon Stark, but I remember so much else now.”

What a jerk. Bran was able to muster enough enthusiasm for Theon to call him a “good man” for briefly distracting the Night King (the same Theon who pretended to kill Bran and Rickon, mind you), but not for the hero who dragged him through snowy countless miles on a sled. Bran — and everyone else on Game of Thrones — might have forgotten about Meera, but the internet hasn’t.