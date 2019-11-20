Game of Thrones aired one of the most divisive series finale in TV history a mere six months ago, but you wouldn’t know it from the mood at London’s BFI Southbank theater on Monday evening. It was right there in the title: “Game of Thrones: A Celebration,” a chance to commemorate a historically great show with other fans. The event featured a panel discussion with Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane) and exclusive footage from Game of Thrones: The Complete Series, which comes out on December 3 and is available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD now. Uproxx had the opportunity to speak to the cast members before the Celebration, and yes, Tormund’s beard is magnificent in real life.

What was the hardest thing to keep secret in the months between when you finished filming and when the episodes actually aired?

Isaac Hempstead Wright: Yeah, you can probably guess it… I kind of wanted to scream it from the roof tops. And I was really amazed, actually, that it didn’t get out. It’s a real testament to our security team on that final season to keep everything hush.

Gemma Whelan: Oh my god, Jon killing Daenerys. I told my daughter how it ended, because she was one and she wasn’t going to tell anyone, but I didn’t tell anybody else. My husband was always like trying to predict how it would end, and he would obviously say all the wrong things. I so desperately wanted to tell him, but I didn’t want to ruin it for anyone, either. That really shocked me when I read it.

Kristofer Hivju: There’s been so many different things that we shouldn’t spoil, but I won’t spoil it for your audience — SPOILER ALERT — but, let’s just say, what He does to Her. Everyone had their theories, and if you spoiled that, you break everything.

What is the quote or reference you hear most often from fans at conventions or on the street or social media?

Hempstead Wright: I quite like the fact that I have a lot of people say, “Your grace.” I was getting coffee the other day and the guy who gave it to me said, “Here, your grace.” I could get used to this.

Whelan: “What is dead may never die” comes up a lot. But my favorite quote is, “Anything with a cock is easy to fool.” I’ve had people ask me to write down your favorite quote, and I’m like, remember, this is for kids, so you have to be careful.

Hivju: It’s a couple now. “Happy shitting.” “Walking’s good, fighting’s better, fucking’s best.”

If you could see a cast reunion for any TV show, what show would you pick?

Hempstead Wright: Peep Show. I’d love a reunion.

Whelan: No, but I think if I was in a room with anyone from Succession, I would lose my sh*t. I want to meet Greg.

Hivju: 21 Jump Street with the original cast. Johnny Depp going back to that, that would be quite the story.

Ahead of the Game of Thrones: The Complete Series‘ December 3 release, enjoy more reflections from the cast in the below clip.

Uproxx was hosted for this junket by HBO. However, they did not review or approve this story. You can learn more about our hosting policy here.