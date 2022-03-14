Look, it’s unfair to judge a random scene from a movie or TV show without context. For instance, Mad Men is one of the greatest shows of all-time, but if the Lane Pryce and Pete Campbell fight was the first scene you saw, well, you would still probably think Mad Men rules. But you would also be confused. It’s everything that leads up to the fight that makes it great (that, and Jared Harris’ delivery of “grimy little pimp”).

Maybe everything that leads up to the viral sex scene in Netflix‘s Brand New Cherry Flavor is great, too. I’ll admit that I haven’t watched the limited series about a filmmaker in the 1990s (played by Rosa Salazar) who moves to Los Angeles and, following an encounter with a shady male producer, hires a witch (Catherine Keener) to hex him. But without context, it’s weird as heck, although I imagine that’s true even with context.

Decider reports that “Brand New Cherry Flavor is currently getting a boost from [TikTok], as users challenge each other to record their ‘blind reactions’ to one of the series’ strangest scenes.” The scene, which is also all over Twitter, happens at the 35 minute mark of the show’s fourth episode, “Tadpole Smoothie.” I won’t describe it (that would spoil the, um, fun?), but fair warning, it’s NSFW and involves a hand and a wound.

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING…..If you have a Netflix account…go search for a Brand New Cherry Flavor. Episode 4 at the 35 minute mark. I- pic.twitter.com/vb1xTRaWaP — Pepper Potts (@Miss_DeeMeaner) March 12, 2022

Enjoy!

Do not watch the sex scene in Brand New Cherry Flavor episode 4: 35:00 in.

I repeat:

do not. — Tay Tay 💀 (@WordsByTay_) March 12, 2022

So I saw The Brand New Cherry Flavor sex scene pic.twitter.com/Ei5XY3eAa8 — the bamboozler 💦 (@octopodes_) March 10, 2022

Made the mistake of watching 35 minutes in of episode 4 of Brand New Cherry Flavor because of a TIKTOK AND OH MY FUCKING GOD. — ✨Slurpiana ✨ (@gonesugaring_) March 10, 2022

Have y'all watched Brand New Cherry Flavor Episode 4 35 minutes in? This shit is weird pic.twitter.com/pmki3LzqB8 — Yessi (@YessiGucci_) March 12, 2022

So not for the faint of heart but if you want to be shocked, Seach Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix…. Go to episode 4 and 35 minutes in. Even for the most open minded people. This is like WTF. You have been warned… — Joe Baldino Jr (@PatioJoeRef) March 10, 2022

SOOOO MY FRIEND TOLD ME TO WATCH THE EP 4 OF BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR (35:00) ON NETFLIX AND I HAVE NEVER FELT SO CORRUPTED UNTIL TODAY. IDK HOW TO FORGET IT OR UNSEE WHAT I SAW 😭😭😭 — yanamillizenth 🌸 (@yanamillizenth) March 10, 2022

if you see a tiktok talking about an uncomfortable sex scene in a tv show called brand new cherry flavor, DONT GO WATCH IT. i need to pour bleach in my eyes. — nyx (@werewings) March 10, 2022

Y'all. Brand New Cherry Flavor. S1E4 min 34. 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/fwO3qGoxgu — 📝 LLW. Angking  (@LissaLaila) March 12, 2022

