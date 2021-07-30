On the heels of its Fear Street trilogy, Netflix is signaling that summer is the time for horror (or at last, it can be a secondary Halloween season). Since time does not matter anymore, why not? The streamer’s upcoming limited series, Brand New Cherry Flavor, premieres on Friday, August 13, so there’s a tie-in right there, and the show looks to be a good old-fashioned cautionary tale on trusting the wrong people and the hazards of making the wrong move for revenge. One of those wrong people appears to be a witchy woman (played by Catherine Keener), who’s helping the protagonist, a filmmaker named Lisa (Rosa Salazar), take down another one of those wrong people, an unfortunately-behaved producer with a wrong move.

Lots of wrong people and wrong moves here.

Before long, an entire colony of rabbit holes opens up in this trailer, and there’s a Lynchian vibe in how Lisa’s Hollywood adventure soon reveals fiendish undertones, which later become explicit. Laying that curse on the producer has unleashed all manner of spooky happenings, including faceless creatures who plague Lisa, and maybe that “binding ritual” was a bad idea. Yeah, I’m digging the Sam Raimi-esque afternotes, too. The series is based upon the 1996 novel by Todd Grimson, and here’s the synopsis:

Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) comes to LA dead set on directing her first movie. But when she trusts the wrong person and gets stabbed in the back, everything goes sideways and a dream project turns into a nightmare. This particular nightmare has zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people. And Lisa’s going to have to figure out some secrets from her own past in order to get out alive.

Brand New Cherry flavor will spook your pants off on August 13.