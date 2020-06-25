NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, will launch on July 15 with a handful of original series. One of the more anticipated titles, Intelligence, stars David Schwimmer pivoting to workplace comedy mode. On the more young-adult side of things, the Brave New World series will adapt Aldous Huxley’s 1930s dystopian novel. The show is fronted by Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones‘ Viserys Targaryen), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey). In particular, the two male leads are intriguing for their contrasting takes (Harry as an Alpha and Aiden as a Savage) on what appears to be utopia, but people really should know better than to take the Soma pills, right?

Actually, Soma doesn’t sound too terrible in 2020, if only for weekend escapes, but in this story, the underpinnings are more sinister, since the pills are used by the state to keep society in check. Most New London citizens have no problems taking the those pills to facilitate happy, happy times where monogamy is outlawed and actually viewed as the downfall of civilization. Whereas Savages actually get married and birth babies, and speaking of the Savage Reservation, Demi Moore plays a recurring role where she’s barely recognizable at first. I felt some heavy Patricia Arquette vibes, which (of course) is a compliment.

Brave New World will help launch Peacock on July 15. Here are some character posters.