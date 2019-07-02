AMC

Last month, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul injected pure hype into our veins when they both, at the same time, tweeted “soon” with a picture of two donkeys. What could it mean? Literally anything — maybe they enjoy the hilarious hijinks of Donkey from the Shrek movies, for instance, or they took a hike down into the Grand Canyon — but it’s likely a reference to the Breaking Bad movie that is, as luck would have it, maybe happening “even sooner” than we thought?