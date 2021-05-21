It took Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page all of one season to become one of TV’s best tall drinks of water, along with Alexander Skarsgård on True Blood, Cousin Greg on Succession, and Elizabeth Debicki whenever The Great Gatsby is on TBS. But unfortunately, the actor won’t be back for season two of the wildly popular Netflix series.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year,” he told Variety about his decision to not return. “[I thought], ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” Unlike the rest of the internet, Page’s exit did not catch his co-star and the Duchess to his Duke, actress Phoebe Dynevor, by surprise.

“I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew, but yeah, I guess it is a spanner,” she said on the Awards Circuit podcast. “But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. I think fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we’re very much passing the baton to the lovely [Jonathan Bailey], who plays Anthony.” Dynevor says it’s “sad” to see Page leave, but she’s “looking forward to being reunited with my family.”

Now Page is free to join his fellow tall hunks on Succession.

