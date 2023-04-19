Bridgerton‘s second season received some criticism due the series lowering the sex scene frequency (because that’s one way that the series did things differently with the show’s debut), but it sure looks like the prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will bring some steaminess back while focusing upon the courtship of young adult Queen Charlotte. That version will be portrayed by India Amarteifio, but don’t worry, the show will bounce back and forth in time, so the franchise will still have plenty of the older Charlotte, played with perfect side-eye vibes by Golda Rosheuvel.

Yes, the queen who loves to snort is receiving her origin story, and the show will include Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury as well. Additionally, Rosheuvel spoke with Collider and elaborated on how the show interweaves the past and present. It sounds like things will be complex in that way, but hopefully, this won’t be as confusing as time jumps in The Witcher. Also! It sounds like Lady Whistledown will appear in the past, at least in voice form:

“Shonda has been really clever in connecting the worlds, connecting the two series together … Lady Whistledown is there, the young and older Danbury are there. The universe sort of swirls round within itself, so it will be fascinating to see whether the fans notice little nuances and Easter eggs that we’ve put in both productions. It’s a fascinating way of telling the story … So where in Bridgerton I might have been at the Presentation Ball and then leave the room, in Queen Charlotte I walk straight into a scene that’s in the spin-off.”

Sadly, there has been no mention of The Duke appearing in the “present” version of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will premiere on May 5. Following that drop, however, viewers can still look forward to the flagship series’ third and fourth seasons.

