Bridgerton‘s second season doesn’t have quite as much sex appeal as the first installment, but it’s still (already) broken a viewing record and has been putting earworms where they duly belong. For that reason, and even without the Duke on hand, Netflix and Shondaland have seen fit to start spinning the series off, even beyond the already planned third and fourth seasons.

Man, Lady Whistledown and her ilk are going to stay busy. That’s because there’s a Queen Charlotte spinoff in the works already, with a table reading and everything. Netflix issued a press release about the upcoming limited series that will frame itself around Charlotte’s origins, both historical and otherwise detailed. So far, there’s no title on the show, but expect to see the love life of Young Charlotte (who was forced to marry her husband) with appearances from Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

If you love Golda Rosheuvel in this role, don’t worry. She’s on board, as are Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) in their usual capacity. And stepping into the shoes of Young Queen Charlotte? That would be India Amarteifio. Do you want a photo receipt? Here you go, courtesy of Netflix.

And since we’re already talking about Charlotte, there’s been some discussion out there on her, uh, snorting habit.

What gives? Well, Benedict and Colin Bridgerton dig their opium, but Charlotte’s clearly into something else. It’s apparently snuff, and Charlotte does enjoy her flavored tobacco. As Golda Rosheuvel recently told Decider, though, she’s actually snorting sugar.

“I think it’s like glucose stuff. At the end of the day I’m like, yeah, wild sugar rush,” Rosheuvel told Decider. “It’s harmless, it’s fine. Absolutely harmless.” And the Queen has spoken.

Bridgerton‘s second season is currently streaming on Netflix.