Bridgerton‘s Duke-less second season doesn’t have as much steaminess on display as with the series’ infamous first-season, female-orgasmic focus. However, it looks like the juggernaut’s first spinoff will be bringing that flavor back. Netflix and Shondaland are already spinning off (beyond the principal series’ third and fourth seasons) into a prequel focused upon Queen Charlotte.

Accordingly, we are now seeing the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The show will explore Charlotte’s origins, both historical and otherwise detailed, and the personal details will naturally receive emphasis. This is Bridgerton, after all! Expect to see present-day Charlotte as well (Golda Rosheuvel, so good with the discerning gazes) along with visits from present-day Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). And I do not know if we’ll see a Snorting Habit Origin Story, but here’s to hoping.

Presumably, the bulk of this prequel will revolve around the younger Charlotte, portrayed by India Amarteifio, who is not at all thrilled to be shipped off for an arranged marriage (and lots of babies) with King George. His role is picked up by Corey Mylchreest, who is probably not intentionally channeling any royal roles portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, but you never know. There’s something going on behind the scenes, according to this trailer, although I doubt that it’s too treacherous. Maybe a past lovechild? We’ll soon find out, but the trailer does preview Charlotte-George sex scenes. Here’s the series logline:

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will stream on May 4, and Netflix has released a buffet of royal-themed photos.