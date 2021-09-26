Netflix named an entire fan event after the noise its streaming service makes as it boots up, and it certainly gave fans what they wanted on Saturday. With plenty of teases for The Witcher and Stranger Things also came a first look at Season 2 of Bridgerton, which while it may not have Regé-Jean Page looks to have plenty of drama and steamy intrigue in its second season in Shondaland.

While Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Daphnie won’t appear in Season 2 the show seems set focused on Anthony’s drama, including getting grilled by a new character after overhearing his lofty expectations for an ideal wife. The brief clip shows Kate, played by Simone Ashley (Sex Education), turning the tables on Daphnie’s older brother by making it clear she isn’t exactly impressed by him, either.

“Viscount Bridgerton, when you manage to find this paragon of virtue whatever makes you think she will accept your suit?” the newcomer asks. “Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?”

Anthony tries his best to be charming, pointing out that she thinks his smile is pleasing. But there’s a pretty strong burn about his horse-riding skills that follows, which is about as bad as it gets as far as period-accurate insults go. It’s likely the first of many back-and-forths between the characters in the season ahead. But the preview shows them not starting on very good terms. Only can go up from there, I suppose.