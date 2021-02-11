‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will Officially End With The Delayed Season 8

Sad news for Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans. The cop comedy series will end when its eighth and final season wraps up in 2022. For B99 fans keeping track, yes, that’s the eighth season that should’ve been airing now, but has been even further delayed due to pandemic cases rising over the holidays. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was one of several NBCUniversal productions that required an extended hiatus towards the end of 2020 when COVID cases drastically spiked and now, when the show finally returns, it will be for the last time. Showrunner Dan Goor issued the following statement to The Wrap:

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Unlike the last time when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was unceremoniously canceled by Fox only to be saved by NBC after a massive fan campaign, this ending is clearly more permanent. However, when Brooklyn Nine-Nine does return for its final 10 episodes, the series promises to tackle the complicated feelings of being a police officer in light of the George Floyd protests. Terry Crews revealed over the summer that the writers literally trashed the scripts for the first four episodes of Season 8 and started from scratch following the Black Lives Matter protests. Nine-Nine stars Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg also made statements about how the show will strive to offer a “realistic” portrayal of the NYPD, so it will be interesting to see how the series juggles making a “morally okay” police comedy in its final stretch.

(Via The Wrap)