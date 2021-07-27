Whenever there’s a Most Amazing Detective/Genius Heist going down on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, things are bound to get out of control, and now a new version of “Clue” is letting players get in on the action. From the game-makers at USAopoly, “Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gives fans of the series a chance to take on the role of their favorite characters as they try to solve a Jake Peralta-esque mystery for the ultimate bragging rights. From the official product page:

It’s Halloween, and the officers of Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct have planned the heist of all heists to determine who really deserves the title of The Ultimate Human/Genius! Taking on the roles of Jake Peralta, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, and Raymond Holt, work to solve the mystery of WHO last had the trophy, WHICH trophy is secretly the ultimate trophy, and WHERE they’ve stashed it!

According to USAopoly, “Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will include a Custom Game Board, 6 Suspect Movers, 6 Personality Cards, 21 Rumor Cards, 25 Intrigue Cards, Score Pad, Envelope, 6 Item Tokens, and of course, dice. Even better, the game is already available to order, so you don’t have to wait long to pretend to be Terry Crews.

“Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also arrives on the heels of another board game based on a hit series: The Sopranos Monopoly Edition. And it’s hard to beat the details in that game, which reimagines the classic silver tokens as memorable Sopranos items: Baby Duck, The Stugots, Bobby Bacala’s Toy Train Engine, Satriale’s Pig, Dr. Mefli’s Chair, and the Barone Sanitation Truck. The game also renamed “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards as “AYY!” and “OHH!” respectively. It’s practically art.

