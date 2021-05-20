The eighth and final season of NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres in August with back-to-back episodes, 16 months after the season seven finale. The long break between seasons was due to both the pandemic and numerous episodes being scrapped following the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police brutality.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible,” Terry Crews explained. “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.” Andre Braugher hopes that B99 will “tell the kinds of stories that heretofore have only been seen on grittier shows” in its final season, but based on the brief teaser above, there will still be plenty of time for goofiness and sex tape titles.

