With the end of Ash Vs. Evil Dead over at Starz, so comes the end of Bruce Campbell’s tenure as the franchise’s hero Ash Williams. The star had said goodbye to the character when the cancellation of the series was announced, but John Squires over at Bloody Disgusting was letting fans know how they can get Netflix’s attention to revive the series for season four. Many took the suggestion and shared their efforts on Twitter, but Campbell himself took notice and dashed the hopes of the show making a comeback:

Big props to fans for the effort, but I’m retired as Ash. #timetofrysomeotherfish https://t.co/Di1aeBV0dl — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) April 23, 2018

It was worth a shot, though. As Squires notes, the show had plenty of viewers on Netflix and it wouldn’t be the first series that the streaming giant has picked up after its original network has said farewell — Longmire and Arrested Development are some good examples.