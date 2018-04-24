Bruce Campbell Confirms He Is Retired As Ash Despite Some Fan’s Efforts To Take ‘Evil Dead’ To Netflix

#Ash Vs. Evil Dead #Evil Dead
04.23.18 1 hour ago

Starz

With the end of Ash Vs. Evil Dead over at Starz, so comes the end of Bruce Campbell’s tenure as the franchise’s hero Ash Williams. The star had said goodbye to the character when the cancellation of the series was announced, but John Squires over at Bloody Disgusting was letting fans know how they can get Netflix’s attention to revive the series for season four. Many took the suggestion and shared their efforts on Twitter, but Campbell himself took notice and dashed the hopes of the show making a comeback:

It was worth a shot, though. As Squires notes, the show had plenty of viewers on Netflix and it wouldn’t be the first series that the streaming giant has picked up after its original network has said farewell — Longmire and Arrested Development are some good examples.

TOPICS#Ash Vs. Evil Dead#Evil Dead
TAGSASH VS EVIL DEADBRUCE CAMPBELLevil deadJane Levy

