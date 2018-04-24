With the end of Ash Vs. Evil Dead over at Starz, so comes the end of Bruce Campbell’s tenure as the franchise’s hero Ash Williams. The star had said goodbye to the character when the cancellation of the series was announced, but John Squires over at Bloody Disgusting was letting fans know how they can get Netflix’s attention to revive the series for season four. Many took the suggestion and shared their efforts on Twitter, but Campbell himself took notice and dashed the hopes of the show making a comeback:
It was worth a shot, though. As Squires notes, the show had plenty of viewers on Netflix and it wouldn’t be the first series that the streaming giant has picked up after its original network has said farewell — Longmire and Arrested Development are some good examples.
If my suspicions are correct, Ash is more than likely dying at the end of the series finale on Sunday. Depending on how the entire episode shakes out, why not continue the series on Netflix and center it around Kelly, Pablo and Brandy carrying on his legacy and sawing Deadites in half? I think that could be a lot of fun.