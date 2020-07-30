Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the first famous people to test positive for — and, luckily, recover from — the coronavirus that has dramatically transformed our world over the last five months. Now another beloved actor has revealed that he, too, caught COVID-19: As caught by Deadline, no less than Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to tell the world two things: 1) that he survived a mild bout with the virus and 2) everyone really needs to wear a “damn mask.”

In a video attached to the post, the Breaking Bad alum says (while wearing a mask) that he had COVID “a little while ago.” He had what he said were “very mild symptoms,” and since he came out the other side, he’s decided to donate his antibodies-ridden plasma to UCLA’s Blood & Plasma Center. We then see him doing just that. There’s also a part where he kills time by watching TCM, which is showing A Face in the Crowd, the 1957 classic that has been regularly cited as predicting the rise of a certain sitting president.

Accompanying the video was the following text:

Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well. BC

The video also encourages those who have antibodies to do what Cranston did and donate your plasma to science. It concludes with onscreen text that reads, “Don’t forget to wash your hands, social distance and wear a mask!” Seriously.

(Via Deadline)