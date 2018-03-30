Amazon/Getty

There had to be easier things to adapt for television than The Dangerous Book For Boys, a utilitarian guide that works to pull kids away from the comfort of their screens with missions that promise adventure, fun, and a few scrapes. And yet, for years, producers took their swings and failed to find the kind narrative hook that would allow the book to translate to either the big or small screen.

When Bryan Cranston’s production company, Moon Shot, took on the project in 2014, they didn’t have a fully fleshed out concept in mind. That idea — specifically, using the book as a connection between three sons and their recently deceased father (and with one of the sons and his own imagination) while the family navigated mounting emotional and financial hardships — came in time, hitting Cranston while jogging along the Charles River in Boston one day.

“Oh, wait a minute. Wait, wait. It’s not a drama. It’s comedy,” Cranston told Uproxx when we met him and members of the cast and crew at Silver Cup Studios in Queens, New York while they worked on the show (which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime).

Cranston (who serves as co-creator, executive producer, and who co-wrote the first two episodes of the show) says that he had to let it go in order for the idea to come to him. But he never let go of the passion that he had for the project. That’s what sustained him and his partners — director/producer Greg Mottola (Superbad, Adventureland) and agent James Degus — at Moon Shot when the show fell through at NBC in 2015 after the network asked that they consider scrapping the dead father angle. It’s what allowed them to stay with it until Amazon came calling with an order in May of 2017.

That passion was still evident during our brief visit with Cranston and others, as was a sense of excitement for what this team had finally been able to create on their own terms.

“The script is so inventive and adventurous. It was very real,” says actress Erinn Hayes, who plays Beth, the newly widowed mom of sons Wyatt (Gabriel Bateman), Dash (Drew Powell), and Liam (Kyan Zielinski).

Watching the series months after speaking with the cast and crew, it’s clear that Beth’s conflict with her husband’s freshly re-emerged identical twin brother (played by Chris Diamantopoulos, who also plays the family’s deceased patriarch, Patrick, in fantasy scenes) and his mother (Swoosie Kurtz) stands out and centers this often fantastical and sometimes rowdy show. It’s not a performance filled with broad and emotive grieving. For the most part, Beth keeps a stiff upper lip, venting frustration at times while trying to be all things to all people. It’s not the kind of nuance you’d expect in a family comedy, but Cranston told us that he wanted the show to work “on different levels” when we spoke during production, pointing to Malcolm In The Middle (where he co-starred and worked with Dangerous Book For Boys showrunner Michael Glouberman) as an example. “Parents would laugh. The kids would laugh. […] It’s got to be that good. It’s got to be that level.”