Back in the good old days known as 2012, the news was filled with quirky stories like the first Lego Man in Space and the Gay Oreo debacle. One story which you may or may not remember is the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, which is actually a lot more dramatic than it sounds.

The heist sparked in-depth news articles and documentaries about the world’s stickiest crime, and now, there is going to be an Amazon series chronicling the events.

The Sticky (yup, that’s the official name) will be produced by Jamie Lee Curtis (who loves stories about trauma) and follow the story of the real-life heist which involved the theft of 18 million Canadian dollars, which equals over 70% of the world’s maple syrup supply. The official synopsis:

The Sticky is a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to manifest destiny. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and an aging and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup

The pilot was written by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, who will executive produce and co-showrun with Kathryn Borel. Jason Blum, of Blumhouse Television, will also executive produce. “This story, about an unassuming band of renegades who managed to pull off perhaps the largest heist in Canadian history, caught our attention immediately,” the show-runners said in a statement.

“The characters, stakes—all were ripe for tapping (pun intended) for our fictional story. We’re thrilled that we have world-class partners on board to bring our vision for The Sticky to life.” Filming is expected to begin this fall.